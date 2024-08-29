Pilots of plane flying from Beslan to Moscow were blinded with laser

Pilots of Russian S7 Airlines plane were blinded by laser during flight, Telegram channel reports Aviaincident.

An unexpected situation occurred on board an Airbus A319-114 flying from Beslan to Moscow on Tuesday, August 27. The carrier’s employees reported an attempt to illuminate the cockpit with a green laser beam.

Related materials:

Despite this, the aircraft commander continued the flight. The landing at the capital’s Domodedovo airport was safe, no one was hurt.

Earlier, pilots of another Russian airline saw unknown objects in the sky. The incident occurred with a Boeing 737-800 flying from Istanbul to Moscow on Monday, August 26. As it approached the Russian capital, the crew reported seeing two large orange balls with a blue top.