To put a little extra pressure on the seat of Carlos Sainz there is the advance of young talents in the Ferrari orbit. In particular there is the presence of Mick Schumacher, current standard bearer Haas, which could become cumbersome if Maranello decides to make him make the leap into a top-tier team, after his apprenticeship in the American (and now very Russian) team. However the Spaniard is convinced that it is not necessary to worry about what is happening around him, considering that in his vision the results will be the key to any reconfirmation.

“The challenge with Ferrari is in the medium to long term. In this sense, I am very happy with this first part of the year, and I think we still have a lot of potential to extract, especially in the straights and fast corners. I want to be part of the future of the team and I don’t look too much around other riders who want to race here. I know I have to give it my all and focus on myself. Only then can I naturally be in the right position to continueSainz said in an interview with BBC.

The chameleon Sainz

Sainz is convinced that it is necessary to give the drivers the right time before they can fully judge their work. Here’s how he explained it: “I found at McLaren that what makes the difference in a work environment is an appreciation for your commitment and your work. This gives you the ability to give your all and get what you need in return, psychologically and also technically. This had never happened before I got to Woking. For example, at Renault I lived the same situation as today at Ferrari, in the sense that I had to adapt to a new team after Toro Rosso and could not express myself 100% after the first races. But then it was not fashionable to talk about it like today, no one listened to me when I said that I would need time to achieve better results. Now, as other riders have also changed teams, it has been understood that it always takes time to adapt to a new job. Certainly in McLaren they waited for me and in the end the results arrived. I’m trying to build the same kind of mentality at Ferrari too, for now I have to say that the atmosphere is the right one“.