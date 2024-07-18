Mexico City.- The College of Aviator Pilots of Mexico (CPAM) asked the Government of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum to work together and establish a State aeronautical policy.

Ángel Domínguez Catzín, president of the organization, said that although in recent years the country has improved its airport infrastructure with the opening of airports such as Felipe Ángeles and Tulum, and the return to Category 1 in air safety, the aviation sector still faces challenges.

“We face challenges that require our attention and decisive action. We call on the new government to work together to create a strong and competitive industry that takes advantage of the commercial opportunities and the geographic position of the nation,” he said.

He added that the organization seeks to work hand in hand with the new authority to create guidelines, best educational practices and access to first-class aerospace education, where personnel have training and advancement options that allow the country to have qualified technicians.

At the 56th Commemorative Ordinary General Assembly, he indicated that an aeronautical policy is required that transcends government changes and economic fluctuations, in addition to promoting safety, sustainability and professionalism in the industry.

“Today we are not here to improvise, but to plan and execute a safe flight with a view to the destination, which is to give Mexico the aviation it deserves. This is why we must establish a solid foundation that not only benefits the industry, but also contributes to the economic growth and well-being of our nation,” he said.

He pointed out that the recent decisions to reduce slots, as well as the removal of cargo from Mexico City International Airport (AICM), and the withdrawal of the concession from the Northern Airport in Nuevo Leon, are examples of the fact that aviation cannot grow by decree.

“The safety and efficiency of our skies depend on informed and evidence-based decisions, and to do so it is essential that the voices of experts are heard,” he said, accompanied by the Undersecretary of Transport, Rogelio Jiménez Pons.