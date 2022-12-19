Aeronauts start this Monday (19.Dec.2022) the national strike defined by the category in the general assembly of the SNA (National Union of Aeronauts) on Thursday (15.Dec.2022).

The category claims the recomposition of inflationary losses and improvements in working conditions, such as the definition of the start of break times and prohibition of changes in them.

According to the SNA, the strike will last indefinitely at the airports of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Campinas, Porto Alegre, Brasília, Belo Horizonte and Fortaleza.

The agreement is still under negotiation between the union and the airlines. The stoppage does not affect flights with organs for transplantation, vaccines and patients in medical care.

The union argues that the claims are due to the high prices of airline tickets, which have generated increasing profits for aviation companies.

In a note, the SNA says that “has the support of society and the common sense of airlines to avoid inconvenience🇧🇷 The strike could cause a ripple effect of delays and possible flight cancellations.

TST decision

The minister of the TST (Superior Labor Court) Maria Cristina Peduzzi decided on friday (16.Dec.2022) that a minimum of 90% of pilots and flight attendants must be on duty during the strike. The decision was motivated by an action by Snea (National Union of Airline Companies).

In the decision, the minister denied recognition of the abusiveness of the strike, but determined that a minimum percentage of airmen in service should be maintained.

“The urgency of the measure is configured by the very essentiality of the services, as well as by the realization that the future strike has the ability to generate serious impacts on society, notably for being approved in a period of increased demand in the collective air transport sector”said Peduzzi.

The injunction also ensures that the SNA (National Union of Aeronauts) will not be able to prevent workers from completing their journey or interdict roads.

The SNA promised to fulfill the rules established by the TST for the category strike.

What Airmen Ask

The aeronauts claim recovery of inflationary losses, in addition to real gains in wages and benefits. The union of the category argues that the high prices of air tickets have given increasing profits to the companies.

Industry professionals also ask for improvements in the conditions for renewing the Collective Bargaining Agreement, with the definition of time offs and prohibition of changing them, in addition to compliance with pre-established limits of time on the ground between flights.