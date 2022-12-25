SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Pilots and flight attendants have accepted a new proposal from airlines, ending a strike that lasted five days and impacted some of the country’s main airports, the National Union of Aeronauts said on Sunday.

The agreement takes place before the week between Christmas and New Year, the traditional peak of air travel.

Union members said in a live broadcast that about 70% of the 5,834 people who voted approved the new collective agreement proposal.

The strike for better wages and working conditions began last Monday and took place daily until Friday, for two hours a day, between 6 am and 8 am. The movement at nine major airports in the country generated at least hundreds of flight delays and several cancellations, further driven by bad weather in regions of the country such as the Southeast.

On Saturday, the strike was suspended for analysis by pilots and flight attendants of the new proposal sent by airlines, which provides for a 6.97% readjustment in fixed and variable salaries, as well as definition of the start time for days off and compensation for non-compliance on the part of companies. It also includes the possibility of starting holidays on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Voting ended at 12:00 on Sunday.

“The category deserves and needs more than the agreement, but decided to take a step back to remain strong in the demands. We think that, for the sacrifice made by the category in three years of the pandemic, companies could do more,” Carlos Eduardo Monteiro, director of the National Union of Aeronauts, told Reuters this Sunday.

On Friday, the category had rejected a previous proposal from the companies.

(By André Romani and Rodrigo Viga Gaier)