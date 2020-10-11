Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving time in the United States, was transferred from the isolation ward, where he was quarantined in early September due to the danger of the spread of coronavirus, to a prison block.

According to TASS With reference to the wife of the convict Viktoria Yaroshenko, her husband was transferred to a new block, and not to the one where he spent several years. According to her, what caused the need to quarantine Yaroshenko, “no one has explained.”

She added that the Russian continues to have health problems – on the eve of the pilot complained of malaise and headache.

We will remind, in 2011, Yaroshenko was sentenced in the United States to 20 years in prison on charges of preparing to transport a large consignment of cocaine. He is in Dunberry Prison, Connecticut.

The Russian denies guilt and considers the case to be fabricated. In July, lawyer Alexei Tarasov said that Yaroshenko’s defense expects to enter into a class action against the administration of the Danberry prison in order to secure the release of a Russian citizen.

In September, Tarasov said that the Russians were going to be transferred to a private penitentiary, but in early October it turned out that the transfer was canceled.