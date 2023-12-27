Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who returned to the Russian Federation in 2023 after more than 10 years in a US prison, said that the “American Dream” is a myth. He said this on December 27, speaking at the Public Chamber of Russia with the presentation of his book “The History of the Rostov Pilot. Home through the years.”

“The American Dream is a myth <…>. When you sit with them 24 hours a day, seven days a week in a small room, you understand their mentality. American society is very divided, mainly along racial lines,” he emphasized.

He shared that he saw Americans living in trailers in small plywood houses and the dirt on the street when he was taken to court. Many in the United States live much worse than people in Russia, Yaroshenko added. According to him, the conditions in prisons are also much worse.

In April 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry exchanged Yaroshenko for ex-US Marine Trevor Reed. By that time, Yaroshenko had not been in his homeland for 12 years.

The pilot was arrested by US law enforcement officers in Liberia in May 2010 on charges of preparing to transport a large quantity of cocaine. He was later deported to the United States, where on September 7, 2011 he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The citizen of the Russian Federation himself denied guilt and called the case fabricated.

After Yaroshenko’s release, in an interview with Izvestia, he said that in American prisons no sanitary standards are maintained, and human rights and the rights of prisoners are not respected. According to the pilot, even pillows are prohibited in the cells.