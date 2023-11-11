The pilot who tried to shut down the plane engines en route to San Francisco last month with 83 people on board had used magic mushrooms two days before the incident. He was unable to recover from that hallucinatory experience, he says in an interview with The New York Times. “I thought: if I can turn off the engines, the plane will crash and I will wake up,” said Joseph Emerson (44) in the American newspaper.

