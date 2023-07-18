Marine rescue, coast guard and police were called to Tray Moor beach on the Isle of Lewis in northwest Scotland, following reports that dozens of mammals were in distress in the area since early Sunday..

The non-profit British Divers Marine Life Rescue found just 15 whales alive – a mixture of adults and juveniles – and attempted to refloat two whales that were more viable in a deeper area of ​​water..

But by Sunday afternoon, rescue teams had decided the remaining whales had to be culled for reasons of survival, after considering the shallow beach conditions, rough waves and the length of time they had been out of the water..

The charity said the pod may have followed a female ashore when she was having problems giving birth.

“This species of whale, called the Flying Whale, is known for its strong social bonds, and oftentimes when one whale gets stuck and runs aground, the rest of them (the flock) follow,” she added in a statement. We were all hoping for it“.

Experts will begin to perform autopsies to determine the cause of the whales’ deaths.

It will be a “huge task,” said Andrew Brownlow of the Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme, which monitors and records strandings of marine mammals and whales.“.

“In terms of the number of animals, this is the largest delinquency we have recorded,” he told the BBC“.

He added that experts will take samples and data from some whales, and the bodies will be transported to a landfill and buried after completing the autopsy process.