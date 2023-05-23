Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Ukraine to get American F-16 fighter jets. Experts explain why the aircraft is not necessarily superior to the Russian Su-35.

Munich/Donbass – “This will significantly strengthen our army in the sky.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded enthusiastically on Twitter. Because: The USA has promised Ukraine the delivery of F-16 fighter jets (“Fighting Falcon”).

Ukraine War: USA, Great Britain and Netherlands want to deliver Kiev F-16s

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Saturday (May 20) that Washington “will be working with our allies over the coming months to determine when aircraft will be delivered, who will deliver them and how many.” Most recently, Great Britain and the Netherlands initiated an F-16 coalition in NATO.

As early as this Tuesday (May 23), Poland became the first NATO member to start training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16. Striking: With the F-16, the Ukrainian Air Force will soon be able to seek direct confrontation with the Russian Su-35 (“Super Flanker”).

Powerful: An F-16 (left) from the Polish Air Force and an F-35 from the Dutch Air Force during a joint exercise over the Gdansk Bay. © IMAGO/Björn Trotsky

However, experts disagree as to whether the F-16 would be superior to the Su-35. Ukraine also faces huge implementation challenges. The first striking difference between the two fighter jets is their age: The Su-35 has been in service with the Russian Air Force since 2008 as a modernized version of the Su-27 fighter plane. The F-16, on the other hand, has been in series production since 1976, and the US Air Force was still flying missions with the single-engine multi-role fighter during the Vietnam War.

Ukraine gets F-16 fighter jets: Pilot warns against too high expectations

An active F-16 pilot warned at CNN before not having too high expectations. “Regarding your question of whether the F-16 makes a difference. That’s not the case,” the unnamed pilot said, according to a report on the US broadcaster’s website. Effective use in “a dynamic threat environment” could take years because of the necessary training for the pilots. For example, formations with several fighter jets would first have to be rehearsed.

Former British military officer Frank Ledwidge warned in the US magazine Newsweekthat the Su-35, as one of the most advanced fighters of the so-called fifth generation, was “designed specifically for shooting down” fighter aircraft such as the F-16. Judging by the armament of both planes, the Ukrainian pilots would have to let a Russian Su-35 get close to have an advantage. The IRIS-T from the German manufacturer “Diehl Defence” from Überlingen on Lake Constance is considered one of the most advanced short-range missiles in the world. It can be used to combat air targets around the respective aircraft without the pilot having to maneuver into the firing position.

Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets: armament, age and number worldwide

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Type: single-engine multirole combat aircraft (single-seater, one pilot)

single-engine multirole combat aircraft (single-seater, one pilot) Production: since 1993 at Lockheed Martin in the USA, before that at General Dynamics

since 1993 at Lockheed Martin in the USA, before that at General Dynamics Commissioned: 1976 in the US Air Force

1976 in the US Air Force Function: Air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks (dogfights with other fighter jets and attacks on ground infrastructure)

Air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks (dogfights with other fighter jets and attacks on ground infrastructure) Armament: 1 × 20 mm M61A1 “Vulcan” Gatling revolver cannon (airborne gun); Launch rails for various air-to-air guided missiles and various air-to-surface guided missiles and guided bombs (for dropping)

1 × 20 mm M61A1 “Vulcan” Gatling revolver cannon (airborne gun); Launch rails for various air-to-air guided missiles and various air-to-surface guided missiles and guided bombs (for dropping) Number of pieces: According to the “World Air Forces Directory” from “Flight Global”, around 2200 examples were in use worldwide in 2023 -> 15% of all fighter jets worldwide

The IRIS-T can be fitted to F-16 jets but has a limited range of 25 kilometers. In contrast, neither the American nor the British or Israeli long-range missiles of the F-16 have the range of a Russian Wympel R-37 (supposedly up to 300 kilometers). Andrew Curtis, retired British Royal Air Force Air Commander, explained Newsweek: “How the F-16s fare against the Russian Su-35s will depend on the air-to-air weapons available to the Ukrainians.” to fight If they can do that, it could tip the scales in favor of the Su-35,” Curtis said.

The question remains where the F-16 take off and land. CNN writes that several runways may need to be repaired and expanded while there is a risk of targeted Russian attacks. An example: At the end of March 2022, the Starokostiantyniv military airport was heavily attacked with rockets. Loud BBC Ivano-Frankivsk Airport, also located in the west of the country, was attacked with a rocket on the first day of the Ukraine war (February 24, 2022).

Kiev gets F-16 fighter jets: Ukraine would probably have to retrofit runways

The Ivano-Frankivsk example shows a different problem. In several cases, at the beginning of the Russian invasion, military airfields were integrated into smaller civilian airports that only have one runway. For example, the Kiev-South military airfield, where a MiG-29 squadron was stationed near Wassylkiv. The runway here is around 650 meters long. However, a “Fighting Falcon” usually needs a taxiing distance of up to 760 meters.

A Russian Su-35 in June 2022 in Ukraine. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/RIA Novosti

A former Royal Australian Air Force officer would have thought another fighter jet would make more sense. “Arguably the best-engineered aircraft would be the Swedish Gripen, given its combat capabilities, its ability to operate from tight bases and its ease of maintenance,” said Peter Layton, Fellow at the Griffith Asia Institute. CNN: “However, their annual production rate is low and there are none off the shelf.”

F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine: Advantage of established logistics chains

For classification: In addition to Sweden, only Hungary and the Czech Republic have the Saab JAS 39 Gripen in NATO, which will also be part of the huge NATO maneuver “Air Defender 23”. So that the pilots can land on the typical Swedish makeshift runways (partly country roads), the Gripen’s undercarriage has brakes with ABS. Such short landings are not possible with the F-16, which has the advantage of an established logistics chain with spare parts available. So that the protection of the airspace can be permanently maintained. (pm)