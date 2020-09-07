The Pilot TV Collection Competition can be held in 2021, the directorate determined to not maintain it this yr because of the scenario with the unfold of COVID-10, the press service of the pageant stated.

Competition President Valery Todorovsky famous that this determination was not straightforward.

“We rejected the concept of ​​transferring our pageant on-line, as we consider that Pilot is constructed totally on communication, which is unattainable with social distance. We create a platform for enterprise acquaintances and partnerships. It’s unattainable to do that on-line, so we determined to postpone the third pageant to subsequent yr, ”he added.

It’s famous that, regardless of the postponement of the occasion, a number of offline screenings of the premiere episodes of recent Russian TV collection underneath the auspices of the pageant can be organized throughout this yr. This can be introduced later.

The Russian TV Collection Competition was created in 2018 and was to be held for the third time. “Pilot” has established itself as the one pageant of recent TV collection in Russia, in addition to an expert platform for communication between creators and trade leaders. The pageant was created to advertise the event of the Russian serial trade and gives a possibility for authors to current their initiatives to main consultants and key market gamers.

Earlier it grew to become identified that the world premiere of the movie “Dissolve” by South Korean director Kim Ki-Dook will happen in the primary competitors of the Moscow Worldwide Movie Competition (MIFF), and this system will even present a brand new movie by Valery Todorovsky “Hypnosis”.