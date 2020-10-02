Jaipur: While condemning the behavior of police and administration with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi going to Hathras, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh is trying to suppress the voice of the opposition.

Yogi government is suppressing the voice of opposition

In the Hathras case, the police leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who are going to meet the family of the victim, were detained on the way and taken into custody. Pointing to this incident, Pilot said, ‘Chief Minister Yogi and the entire administration left no stone unturned to suppress the voice of the opposition. The treatment of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi yesterday is indecent, it is disgraceful. Rites of humanity, Constitution and law were torn apart.

Pilot said, “Today, there is anger in the whole country that the Uttar Pradesh government is trying to save those who commit this disgusting crime.” He said, ‘Efforts are being made to destroy the evidence brutally. The victim was cremated at 2.30 pm and the family members were kept away.

Death penalty to rapists- Sachin

The Congress leader said, ‘Those who commit abusive acts like rape, in any corner of the country, should be given the death penalty. But for the first time, the police administration and the government deliberately tried to erase the evidence and the district collector tried to threaten the family of the victim.

On the election promises of the Congress government of the state, Pilot said, ‘There has been good progress on the promises made in the elections. I think the government did as much as it could with limited resources between elections and Corona.