From: Julia Hanigk, Sandra Sporer

A pilot shares a snapshot from the cockpit. It shows his breakfast. However, the online community is interested in completely different details.

Munich – Social media used to be dismissed as a place where you could primarily find pictures of avocado toast and other food. This criticism has a grain of truth. In fact, many people like to share pictures of their food. And these pictures don’t have to be boring or banal.

This is proven by a pilot’s post. Reddit he shared a picture of his breakfast straight from the cockpit. Meanwhile, another pilot’s breathtaking snapshots are making the rounds on TikTok.

Pilot shares picture of his breakfast in the cockpit and immediately raises question

He seemed to be jumping on a small trend with the photo he shared. At least he justified his post with the words: “Because everyone posts their school/work lunch.” The picture actually shows the view from a cockpit. At the bottom you can see a tray with fruit, a cup of yogurt and other breakfast food.

Airline clarifies: What food do pilots get on a flight – and is it free?

But the pilot’s photo also sparked another discussion. “Pilots get free meals, I’ve never thought about that,” commented one user. If you believe another comment, however, that is not necessarily the case: “At Ryanair, for example (and some other low-cost airlines), the flight crew bring their own food. At least that’s what a pilot told me.” The rules that apply are likely to vary depending on the airline.

Upon request from IPPEN.MEDIA A spokesperson for Austrian Airlines explains: “During long shifts (for example long-haul flights), our catering team provides the crew with appropriate food, which is available to them free of charge. The crew can choose from this selection during the flight. They can also eat food they have brought with them.”

But one rule is certain: pilot and co-pilot never get the same food. The press office of Austrian Airline confirms this: “The rule that pilots and co-pilots are not allowed to eat the same thing is still valid.”

Breakfast picture from the cockpit turns the internet community into detectives – user identifies aircraft

The photo from the cockpit also prompts many users to act as detectives and find out as much as possible about the aircraft. “The logo on the piece of cardboard on the tray belongs to Air Canada,” says one user. A statement that can be confirmed with a quick online search. The airline, like Austrian Airlines, belongs to the Star Alliance Group.

Another user goes even further with his research and not only identifies the aircraft – C-GOZJ – but also suggests that it is probably flight AC7743 from Saskatoon to Vancouver. When asked how he came to this conclusion, he explains: “There is a sticker with the inscription C-GOZJ that identifies the aircraft. On one of the displays you can see ‘FLIGHT NO 7743 and on the paper it says ‘7743’.” Whether he is correct remains to be seen. (sp)