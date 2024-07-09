Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk, Sandra Sporer

Breakfast at high altitude. A pilot shared this picture from the cockpit on Reddit. © Screenshot/Reddit r/europe

A breakfast in the cockpit becomes an internet hit. This leads to a discussion – what rules actually apply to the pilots’ food?

Kassel – Fruit, yoghurt, all beautifully packaged and served on a tray. That’s how we know the classic meal on an airplane. Not everyone thinks it’s worth a photo – even though a few oddities have found their way onto the internet. It’s a different story when the food is eaten in the cockpit above the clouds. A million-dollar view during the lunch break. A pilot shared this on the social network Reddit, sparking an exciting discussion about the food on board and the rules for pilots. An airline explains the process.

Eating at 10,000 meters altitude: Pilot shares snapshot from the cockpit

The pilot who shared his breakfast photo seemed to be following a small trend. At least he captioned his post with the words: “Because everyone posts their school/work lunch.” In the photo, however, you can see no boring lunch box or currywurst from the canteen, but a tray with fruit, a cup of yogurt, rolls, jam and other breakfast items. In the background is the cockpit with the control lever, buttons and radars and, above all, what many passengers probably dream of: a large window with a view of the (overexposed) blue sky.

Free meals as a pilot? Reddit photo triggers discussion about on-board catering

Anything but a typical “school/work lunch”, which many users commented enthusiastically on. But the pilot’s photo also sparked another discussion. “Pilots get free meals, I never thought about that,” commented one user. However, another comment suggests that this is not necessarily the case: “On Ryanair, for example (and some other low-cost airlines), the flight crew bring their own food. At least that’s what a pilot told me.” So the rules seem to vary depending on the airline.

The route also plays a role. A spokeswoman for Austrian Airlines explained in response to a request from IPPEN.MEDIA: “During long service periods (e.g. long-haul flights), our catering service provides the crew with appropriate food, which is available to them free of charge. The crew can choose from this selection during the flight. They may also eat food they have brought with them.”

Another rule that many people may not know is also important for the cockpit: pilot and co-pilot are not allowed to eat the same food. This was confirmed by the press office of Austrian Airline: “The rule that pilot and co-pilot are not allowed to eat the same thing is still valid.”

One photo, many detectives: Users even find out where the plane was flying

The breakfast photo from the cockpit also inspired many users to act as detectives and gather as much information about the aircraft as possible. “The logo on the piece of cardboard on the tray belongs to Air Canada,” one user noted. A statement that can be confirmed by a quick online search, as the logo is clearly visible. The airline, like Austrian Airlines, belongs to the Star Alliance Group.

Another user went a step further and not only identified the aircraft – C-GOZJ – but also suggested that it was probably flight AC7743 from Saskatoon to Vancouver. When asked how he came to this conclusion, he replied: “There is a sticker marked C-GOZJ identifying the aircraft. One of the displays says ‘FLIGHT NO 7743 and the paper says ‘7743’.” Whether his guess is correct, however, remains unclear. (jh/sp)