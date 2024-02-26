Man is an active member of the US Air Force; he was taken to hospital with serious injuries

A man set himself on fire on Sunday (25.Feb.2024) in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC (USA). US Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek confirmed he is an active duty pilot. The information is from the newspaper The New York Times.

According to the publication, the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and remains in critical condition. He streamed the action live on the social media platform Twitch. “I will no longer be an accomplice to genocide”, he said in the video, referring to the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He allegedly set his body on fire while shouting “Free Palestine”.

The North American newspaper said that the video was removed from the platform and it was not possible to confirm who was behind the account that posted the images.

At the X (formerly Twitter), Washington DC police said they were called to check the possible existence of explosives in a suspicious car that could be linked to the man. It later stated that no hazardous materials were found.