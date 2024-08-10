Luis Claudio de Almeida claims that the company has already charged for work on days off: “We don’t want to become a disaster statistic”

During a public hearing in Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) in June of this year, Luís Cláudio de Almeida, a Voepass pilot, exposed the company’s pressure on its crew to exceed their working hours. The employee’s statement becomes relevant in the context in which the company is being investigated after the plane crash on Friday (9.Aug.2024) in Vinhedo, São Paulo, which killed 62 people.

Almeida reported that Voepass frequently called him to fly on his rest days, contrary to the previously defined schedules. “The company sometimes calls me to take a flight: ‘Go, maybe it’s possible [para voar]‘. But [na escala] says not to go”said the pilot. He also mentioned that, despite refusing, the company insisted that he accept the extra stopovers.

The pilot also mentioned the psychological fatigue employees face, missing out on time with family and friends to meet company demands. “I don’t want you to have one thing on your mind, crime. Turning on a newspaper and seeing us victims of air disasters, hearing mayday, mayday. We don’t want to become that statistic.”stated Luis Claudio de Almeida.

In response, Voepass stated that “complies with all legal requirements, considering working hours and breaks”. However, Almeida’s allegations and the recent plane crash call into question the company’s practices regarding the management of its pilots’ fatigue.

