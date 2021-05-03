Nost rest a moment, then it’s back to work. Melanie Eufinger sits on a black chair in the historic Peter Behrens building in the Höchst industrial park and waits. On this Monday, the industrial monument of the former Hoechst AG is once again the site of a historical event.

Since Monday, company doctors in four Hessian companies have also been able to administer vaccinations to protect against corona infection. The state’s health minister, Kai Klose (Die Grünen) is impressed, as he says: from the backdrop, but also from the fact that all company doctors will soon be able to be involved in the vaccination campaign. It should start on June 7th, “a lot depends on the amount of the vaccine,” he says.

Melanie Eufinger is already sitting in cabin 2 behind a drawn curtain and is given her first injection. When the pharmaceutical company Sanofi informed its 7,500 employees at the Frankfurt site last week that many of them would soon be vaccinated as part of the model project, the 49-year-old employee contacted us immediately.

10,000 doses allotted

Since prioritization group III was approved for vaccination in Hesse, employees of pharmaceutical companies have also been allowed to register, which is why the model project is taking place in pharmaceutical companies. The state of Hesse has allocated 10,000 cans to the four companies involved, and Sanofi will receive around 2,500.

It was decided there to first take into account those 4,000 employees who have to work on site, for example in production and in research and development. “These people were exposed to particularly difficult working conditions and risks for a year now,” says Matthias Braun, member of the management team at Sanofi in Höchst. However, the sickness rate among employees was lower than usual during this time, Sanofi counted 220 Covid infections in total, “and only very few of them can be proven to have occurred in the company,” said Braun. “The hygiene concept worked well.”









Melanie Eufinger works in drug testing at Sanofi. In her home in Brechen-Werschau near Limburg in central Hesse, she was on the waiting list, but the offer from her employer, with whom she has been working since her apprenticeship in 1989, came in handy. “I have great confidence in what is being done here.”

Matthias Braun likes to hear that, of course. He believes that corporate engagement can increase vaccination readiness. After all, people often have a close bond and a lot of trust in their employers. Eight weeks ago, Sanofi carried out a survey of 4,000 employees who wanted to be vaccinated. 84 percent said they would definitely do it.

Four companies spread over the whole of Hesse

In addition to Sanofi, the medical technology manufacturer B. Braun from Melsungen, Marburger Pharmaserv GmbH and the Darmstadt-based pharmaceutical company Merck were selected in Hesse, and all four companies started vaccinations on Monday. Now it is important to pull together, said Kai Beckmann, who is responsible for the Darmstadt site on the Merck management team. “With our know-how and our capacities, we want to help to further increase the vaccination rate in order to contain this pandemic more quickly and to return to a more normal life.” Employees at Frankfurt Airport can also have themselves vaccinated. The vaccination center in a gym is currently in trial operation, as reported by the airport operator Fraport.