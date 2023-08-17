A pilot of the Chilean airline Latam died of cardiac arrest during the flight between the cities of Miami and Santiago de Chile. According to reports from the newspaper La Nacion, the plane made an emergency landing at an airport in Panama. “It was a horrible experience,” said one passenger. The company has announced that “yesterday’s flight LA505 on the Miami-Santiago route, had to land at Tocumen International Airport in Panama, due to a medical emergency of one of the three command crew members”. During the flight, all the safety protocols necessary to safeguard the life of the pilot concerned were carried out. However – they conclude -, after the landing and despite the assistance on the ground, the pilot unfortunately died”.