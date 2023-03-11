Home page World

On a flight from Iceland to England, a pilot makes a U-turn. It gives its passengers a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Reykjavik – These days, many green, shimmering Northern Lights can be seen in the far north. Even in Germany, the northern lights can currently be admired. A pilot of the airline easyJet took this sky spectacle as an opportunity to give his passengers an unforgettable flight. Instead of following the planned flight path, he acts on his own and makes a U-turn in his plane mid-flight, only to offer a spectacular view of the Northern Lights.

Pilot turns extra lap to show passengers Northern Lights

The whole thing happened on a scheduled flight from Reykjavik to Manchester. According to data from Flugradar24.com, the unscheduled detour took around ten minutes. The Airbus A320 turned an extra circular lap at around 8:30 p.m. at an altitude of around 11,000 meters.

A passenger en route from Iceland to England photographs the Northern Lights from the plane. © Screenshoz/@aptgroves/Twitter

Also on board was 27-year-old Adam Groves, who previously Iceland flew just to surprise his partner there and propose to her under the Northern Lights, dailymail.co.uk had previously reported. Groves explains, “We were out there in Iceland for four nights, but we didn’t get a chance to see the Northern Lights because of the clouds.”

Engaged couple surprised by northern lights on plane

So it was a big surprise for the newly engaged couple to see the northern lights from the plane after all. Groves describes, “On our flight home, the pilot told us that if we can see the lights, he will make a turn so we can see them.”

And that’s exactly how it happened. After around 30 minutes of flight, the pilot dimmed the lights on the plane so that the passengers could better enjoy the sight. But initially only one side of the plane was able to enjoy the view, so after a few minutes the pilot started to turn to let the other side share in the northern lights.

EasyJet offers passengers ‘amazing display of one of nature’s greatest attractions’

A spokesman for easyJet said: “We are delighted that on our Reykjavik to Manchester flight the captain was able to perform a controlled maneuver to allow passengers to witness an amazing aerial display of one of nature’s greatest attractions: the Northern Lights.”

