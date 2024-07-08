Avianca plane had taken off 20 minutes ago from Madrid (Spain) bound for Medellín, Colombia

An Avianca plane had to make an emergency landing on Sunday (7 July 2024) after the pilot’s window cracked and reduced the crew’s visibility. The aircraft had taken off from Madrid airport (Spain) 20 minutes ago and was bound for the city of Medellín (Colombia).

According to the newspaper The Timeit is not yet known what caused the crack. According to the publication, the pilot chose to return to Madrid airport to ensure the safety of more than 200 passengers. The technique of dumping fuel in the air was used to reduce the weight before landing.

According to the publication, passengers reported that they had to lie in the fetal position to prioritize safety during the descent. They spoke of about 20 minutes of “panic in the air”.

Avianca said the aircraft landed safely, with passengers disembarking unharmed. They received assistance on the ground to be relocated to other flights.

On X (old Twitter), the profile Air Controllers of Spain published information about the incident and image of the plane after landing: