A flight to Ibiza was delayed. As the pilot said, this was due to his and his co-pilot's lack of know-how.

Barcelona – Passengers always have complete trust in the pilot when flying. But what if it can't fly at all? The passengers of the fully occupied flight from Barcelona-El Prat airport in Spain to the holiday island of Ibiza recently had to face this fear. One of the two pilots shocked them with the following statement: “We will take off later than expected because my co-pilot and I are reading the aircraft's manual to know how to take off.”

Pilot shocks passengers – some take it with humor

As it later turned out, it was a prank in honor of the Spanish holiday “día de los inocentes”: On December 28th, it is customary to indulge in jokes ranging from pleasant to rude at the expense of others – like on April 1st other countries. That day the flight to the holiday island of Ibiza also left, like the portal Simple Flying reported. But the passengers didn't know anything about the customs of the Spaniards or that the day was celebrated with April Fools' jokes.

Departure is delayed because the pilot still has to read the manual

The pilot continued: “But don't worry, I think we'll get there eventually.” In fact, they seem to have figured out how to start the plane, because the passengers are late, but without any “further” incidents Arrived safely in Ibiza. So all’s well that ends well? More or less, because according to that Mallorca Magazine It is said that some passengers did not take the prank with humor. Others found the pilot's action funny.

I am sorry to inform you that we will be departing a little bit later than expected. We are going to leave later than expected because my copilot and I are reading the plane's instruction manual to know how to takeoff. But don't worry, I think ultimately we will manage.

The horror flight to Ibiza in August 2023 proves that things can sometimes get less fun: a storm caused severe turbulence. The plane had lost 1,000 meters in altitude within a minute. The passengers feared for their lives, cried, prayed and even wrote farewell letters. Finally the plane was able to land safely in Alicante. (cln)