A pilot was killed on Friday when his Fuga Master aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean Sea during an air show in La Fondue, southern France, French authorities said.

“The pilot’s body has been recovered,” the local authority in the Louvre region of southern France said.

The moment the plane crashed into the Mediterranean Sea

The French authorities added that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

The air show was part of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Provence.

The incident comes just two days after two French military aircraft collided in eastern France, killing two military personnel and leaving one alive.