An amazing incident has occurred on the busy beach of Fréjus on the Côte d’Azur in south-eastern France. A pilot had to make an emergency landing on his small plane and landed the machine in the water immediately in front of the beach. (symbol image) © Imago

A plane has to make an emergency landing in the water on the Côte d’Azur. In front of the eyes of countless bathers, the machine sinks into the sea right in front of the beach.

Fréjus – A riot broke out on a beach in south-eastern France. A plane had to make an emergency landing in the sea on the Côte d’Azur – just 600 meters from the busy beach in Fréjus. Hundreds of bathers witnessed the ditching.

According to media reports, the small plane suffered an engine failure over the Mediterranean Sea. The pilot wanted to avoid the beach, which was crowded with bathers, for his emergency landing and quickly touched down the plane on the water off the coast.

Emergency landing in front of a busy beach in France: “We saw the machine go down on the sea”

The beach in the seaside resort of Fréjus on the Côte d’Azur in south-eastern France was already very busy when the pilot touched down his Cessna 117 on the water. “We saw the machine come down on the sea. The fire brigade left immediately,” a man who watched the plane’s emergency landing in the water from the beach told the French newspaper Var Matin. The firefighters were on the beach opening the surveillance post for the morning, reports the French television station BFM.

According to the fire brigade, all three occupants of the tourist plane were rescued unharmed, reports the Swiss news portal 20 minutes. During his manoeuvre, the pilot demonstrated important foresight, as he wanted to avoid the beach with the bathers. “You need a lot of technical skills and a bit of luck to do that,” said the local fire department.

Small plane has to make an emergency landing on the Côte d’Azur: Cessna 117 sinks in the sea

According to reports, the emergency services are still trying to prevent the small aircraft from sinking. Without success. After a short time, the Cessna 117 disappeared under the waves. According to the local police, no pollution has been found in the sea so far. An investigation has been launched.

In Germany, too, small aircraft make emergency landings from time to time. A pilot recently had to make an emergency landing in Middle Franconia due to propeller damage. But even larger machines have to abort the flight from time to time due to damage. A Boeing that flew into a storm had to make an emergency landing in Italy due to massive hail damage. (hg)