The crew of Voepass Linhas Aéreas flight PTB 2283 have been identified by the company. The plane with 57 passengers and four crew members crashed early in the afternoon of Friday, the 9th, in the city of Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, and left no survivors. The aircraft left Cascavel, in Paraná, bound for Guarulhos Airport, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

The airline says it is serving passengers, family members and employees by calling 0800 9419 712, available 24 hours a day. See information about the crew:

Danilo Santos Romano, 35 years old, commander

The pilot with ten years of experience has been at Voepass since November 2022, where he started as an ATR72 co-pilot, becoming commander in July 2023, according to information on his profile on a social network.

He had previously worked for other airlines, including Colombian Avianca and Kazakhstan’s Air Astana, and had flown larger aircraft, such as the Airbus A320/A330, on domestic and international routes. Fellow pilots at these companies described him as “dedicated.” Romano graduated in civil aviation from Anhembi Morumbi in 2010. He was a Palmeiras fan and a keen runner, according to posts on social media.

Debora Soper Avila, 28 years old, flight attendant

One of the flight attendants, Avila was from Porto Alegre and had been working at Voepass since March 2023. She had a degree in human resources and had previously worked at another airline, Avianca, between 2018 and 2019. On social media, she defined herself as “passionate about aviation”.

Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva, 61 years old, co-pilot

Silva had been with the company for almost five years and had more than five thousand flight hours, according to Voepass.

Rubia Silva de Lima, 41 years old, flight attendant

She was from Ribeirão Preto (SP), a city in the interior where the airline’s headquarters are located. Social media shows photos of her travels. She had been with the company since 2010. She was an airport agent and was later promoted to flight attendant, which was her dream, according to Voepass CEO Eduardo Busch in a press conference on Friday, the 9th.