When people retire after many years of work, a new phase of life awaits them. A pilot now showed that this can be emotional.

Munich – An American Airlines pilot caused great emotions on the video platform TikTok with an emotional speech. The last flight before his retirement started with a few words to the crew and passengers.

TikTok clip goes viral: Pilot gives emotional speech and causes tears on board

The American Airlines captain’s video was posted on TikTok and went viral in a short time. “Good evening everyone, can everyone hear me – even at the back?” This is how the retiring American Airlines captain began his speech to the passengers and his crew. He then greeted everyone on board the flight to Chicago International Airport. After a short time he became extremely emotional.

“Normally I don’t stand here in front of the passengers and say a few words to them, in fact I always sit in the cockpit and speak through another microphone,” the captain began. Even then he couldn’t contain himself any longer and asked to be excused if things got a little more emotional. As his voice became more and more broken, the captain thanked a few people, especially his family, who accompanied him on board on the last flight of his career.

TikTok video collects almost six million views in a short period of time

The captain seen in the video has been flying for American Airlines for 32 years and will be retiring after the flight to Chicago. He then wanted to say a few words to the passengers: “Thank you for all being here today and celebrating my farewell with me.” When he could no longer hold back his tears, he just said: “Actually, I didn’t want to get emotional at all today “But whatever.” Finally, the captain thanked his wife for her support and warmly welcomed everyone on board to the flight.

After a short time, almost six million people clicked on the video and it collected over 750,000 likes. TikTok users also felt for the captain in the comments. “When he got emotional, I cried too,” wrote one user. Another commented that she “flew on the last Air Berlin plane back then.” As she stated, “It was also extremely emotional, the whole crew was crying.” One user remembered her grandfather’s last flight, when she was only five years old: “Videos like this always make me cry, I miss mine Grandpa.”

Things weren't so harmonious between a married couple on another flight. Her plane had to make an emergency landing due to a marital dispute. (approx)