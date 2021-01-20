Area 51 – a place that has been causing many conspiracy theories for years. A hobby pilot is said to have discovered a mysterious object on the site in Nevada.

Area 51 is 110 km northwest of Las Vegas.

A hobby pilot discovers an unusual object in the field.

According to him, it could be an alien UFO.

Nevada – Area 51. A place that is rather unsuitable for visitors, but so fascinating. Here, many people put forward the wildest conspiracy theories. Research into extraterrestrial creatures and the discovery of UFOs should be the order of the day here – the restricted area was officially kept secret for years. The US Air Force is to test new experimental aircraft in the restricted area. Now the next mysterious find is said to have been made – a hobby pilot flew over Area 51 on Christmas Day 2020 and is sure to get one Alien UFO to have seen.

Area 51: Hobby pilot discovers alien UFO on the area of ​​Area 51

Hobby and private pilot Gabe Zeifman makes this discovery – flies over the restricted area several times to get the best possible picture. For this route he needs a permit, which he has also received from flight control. The picture shows the Division of Area 51 – but one of the Hangars When zoomed in, you can see a black and silver object. Is this a UFO? What is the most famous but most mysterious military base in the world hiding from people? Or maybe there is a lot of fantasy in this picture. The open hangar was the only one that was open at the time, Zeifman told dailymail.co.uk. He took almost 1,000 photos during his flight.

Mysterious alien object discovered in Area 51? US Airforce does not issue a statement on a possible UFO

Only she knows what it is really about U.S. Air Force. So far there has been no official statement from the US Air Force about Gabe Zeifman’s discovery. Alien fans and UFO explorers So have to continue speculating and work out information about it yourself. There are many conspiracy theories that the employees of the military base meet regularly with aliens and that they build their own UFOs. Various forums and Twitter messages from users regularly post their conspiracy theories on social networks. The truth will lie somewhere between the military base, alien fans and amateur pilots.