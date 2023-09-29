British Airways pilot fired on the spot after testing positive for drugs

A pilot of British Airways he was fired after snorting cocaine from a woman’s breast shortly before take-off of the Johannesburg-London flight of which he was supposed to be the co-pilot.

The British newspaper reports it ‘The Sun’. The man, by name Mike Beaton, had told his bad night to a fellow flight attendant, who immediately reported him to her superiors. The flight was canceled and Beaton was subjected to a drug test. Tested positive, the pilot was fired on the spot.

The cancellation of the 12-hour flight cost the airline £100,000, equivalent to around €114,000. According to the tabloid, Beatonduring a free evening, he had met two young people in a nightclub in Johannesburg and ended up in the apartment of one of them, where a party based on strippers and white powder was taking place.

“This is the story of how I ended up snorting cocaine on the chest of a girl from Johannesburg,” the man wrote in a text message to his colleague, adding that he had been “a very bad boy”.

Pilots receive “rigorous training and know the law inside out” because their mission is “protect the safety of passengers“, specified an anonymous source from the company. The attitude of Beaton However, it appeared to be in conflict with this mission.

