A Cenipa report showed that the plane was flying outside the Protection Zone and at low altitude

The conclusive investigation report of the accident that killed singer Marília Mendonça and 4 more people in November 2021 was released this Monday (May 15). According to the document, the plane did not crash due to mechanical failure, but rather due to a collision with a power cable caused by pilot error, close to the moment of landing. read the full (5 MB).

According to the report produced by Cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents), the plane’s approach to the landing strip began at a distance “significantly greater than that expected” and very close to the ground. “There was an inadequate assessment of the aircraft’s operating parameters”says the document.

The report shows that the wires were outside the Aerodrome Protection Zone – an area intended for landing, taking off and moving aircraft – indicating that the pilot did not follow the recommended landing pattern, moving away from the safe zone. The consequent collision of the plane against the cable, in turn, resulted in the loss of the left engine while still in flight, causing the “total loss of control of the aircraft”.

Earlier, the family’s lawyer, Robson Cunha, who had access to the report before it became public, told journalists that the accident was not caused by human or mechanical error, and that the collision with Cemig’s power cables ( Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais), which were not marked, would have been an influential factor in the tragedy.

“There is no failure of the object, there is nothing to that effect. Nor do the decisions that were taken by the pilot show any error. Now, we go to the issue of the obstacle [os cabos]which is preponderant for the accident, and we will have to understand whether or not this obstacle should be identified”argued.

As it is outside the Protection Zone and is less than 150m high, Cemig’s high-voltage cable signaling was not mandatory.

