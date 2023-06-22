Race car star Douglas Costa and partner Mariana Giordano have died of a mysterious illness after taking a road trip together last month. The 42-year-old pilot and his girlfriend developed fever, pain and rashes on June 3 after visiting a ‘rural area’ in Campinas, Brazil, on May 27, the Sun reported. According to the Jundiai Epidemiological Surveillance, the couple he may have contracted dengue, spotted fever, or leptospirosis.

Dengue is transmitted by mosquitoes and has several symptoms such as headaches and joint pains. Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is a severe febrile disease transmitted by ixodidae ticks and symptoms are high fever, severe headache, and rash. Leptospirosis is an infection that can lead to meningitis and kidney failure.

Costa was participating in the AMG Cup Brasil when he was transported to a private hospital in Jundiai on 7 June. Mariana had already been taken to hospital in São Paulo two days earlier. The two died within four hours of each other, and Costa’s death was reported to local media on June 8.