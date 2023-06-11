Our regular correspondent Cas Pedaal always draws from his extensive network for the best news, and never ‘because he accidentally bumped into the pilot during his 20-euro holiday flight’, he swears. As always, his article has been checked and found to be 1.00 percent true.

While I’m waiting in the front of the plane to see if a spot in the front rows doesn’t become available by chance, I get into a conversation with Kopi Lood. He’s the captain on this flight, and if he hears I’m a regular correspondent for TopGear, he’ll have to complain. “I really don’t get the fuss about Autopilot. People say it’s unsafe, but I’ve been flying for years without a hitch.’

In America there are even entire campaigns against Tesla’s self-driving systems, but Lood is not afraid of the technology. ‘Autopilot makes my job a lot easier. Do you know the similarity between a pilot and a civil servant? No? Well, wake me up if you know – haha.’

More important things

According to the pilot, Autopilot saves him time for important things, such as broadcasting things while holding the microphone too close to his mouth. “Sometimes I also let the ping go off without turning on the seatbelt light to see if people are surprised.”

And even if Autopilot didn’t work properly, a Tesla like that would still be an electric car. Much better than those polluting fuel engines’, says Lood as he fires up the turbofan jet engines of his 737-800. ‘I also come to work by train myself. More people should do this.’

‘We need to take better care of our planet and not take the car for every little thing – or for fun’, he adds as the last passengers trickle in behind us for a weekend in Lisbon.

