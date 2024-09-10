The pilot Pedro Rodrigues Parente Neto disappeared in Venezuela after taking off from a farm without the authorization of the owner of the aircraftand now his mother, María Eugenia Buta, demands answers and collaboration to find him.

According to the criteria of

The incident, which occurred in early September, has left many questions unanswered as authorities continue to investigate.

Unauthorized flight and the doubts that arise



Pedro, also known as Pedro Buta, He traveled to Venezuela on August 17 to fulfill his job as a pilot. According to Daniel Seabra de Souza, a Brazilian mining businessman and owner of the plane, the pilot had landed in the city of Caicara del Orinoco and spent several days in the region. The last contact Pedro had with his family was on September 1.

According to Seabra, “Pedro spent Sunday with me in Caicara. On Monday, he took a plane and disappeared.” However, Maria Eugenia wonders: “How is it possible that someone takes off from a farm in a plane and no one sees him? I need to find my son.”

The Federal Police and the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) have launched investigations to clarify the disappearance of the pilot and the single-engine Bellanca Aircraft he was piloting.

Suspicious messages and lack of responses



Businessman Daniel Seabra hired Pedro last month to pilot the plane from Brazil to Venezuela. However, the situation became complicated when, according to a conversation obtained by RJ2, In a message, Pedro suggested turning off the aircraft’s transponder to fly undetectably.

“I’m thinking of landing in Rio Branco, refueling and turning off the transponder to continue on my way,” Pedro reportedly wrote. The businessman’s reply was simply: “Yes.”

When asked about the content of the conversation, Seabra said: “I have no idea who sent that message. I will present everything to the Federal Police.” Despite this, he refused to send the entire conversation to clarify the details.

For its part, The FAB reported that the last recorded flight of the aircraft was on August 17when it took off from Boa Vista, in Roraima, towards a farm in Amajari, near the border with Venezuela. Since then, the plane has not been detected on radar, and the lack of data prevents aerial searches from being carried out.

A mother’s anguish and diplomatic action



Maria Eugenia, devastated by the lack of information about her son, said: “Until the last contact, I thought Pedro was in Bahia, but then I found out he was in Venezuela. I can’t understand how he disappeared like this.”

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported that it is following the case through its embassy in Caracas. and providing support to the pilot’s family.

The Globe (Brazil) / GDA

More news in EL TIEMPO

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.