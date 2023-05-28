Home page World

Split

Debris lies on the street after a glider crashed in the Wetzlar city area. © Carolin Eckenfels/dpa

On Pentecost Sunday, a small plane suddenly scraped past a house. Any help comes too late for the pilot. A lot is still unclear at first.

Wetzlar – The glider is broken into several pieces in the middle of the street in a residential area in Wetzlar – not far from a park and near the Lahn. The pilot died at the crash site.

“It could have been much worse,” says the spokesman for the Wetzlar fire brigade, Alexander Lotz, at the crash site. Because with the summery Whitsun weather in the afternoon, many people are out and about in the park and on a children’s playground or are sitting in front of their houses and apartment blocks.

The police initially thought it was worse. People are often out and about in the street and children play here, says a local resident. He spoke of “great luck” that nothing more had happened.

A few hours after the crash at around 2:20 p.m., it is clear: the machine first hit a house roof and then fell on one or more vehicles, as police spokesman Guido Rehr reports. A driver was injured. Although she was being treated in a hospital in Wetzlar, she escaped with minor injuries.

First details

The pilot sat alone in the plane, the woman alone in the car. The identity of the two was not yet clear. Contrary to initial fears, more people were not injured. A survey of witnesses and residents is expected to provide details. And the Federal Office for Aircraft Accident Investigation has started the investigation.

A local resident reports that he was lying on the couch and suddenly heard a loud bang. “That was extreme.” He thought of a jet fighter or a gas explosion, but not of a plane crash.

“It’s normal for gliders to fly over here,” reports the neighbor. “I always see it when they approach for landing, they always fly over here at an angle.” Because on the other side of the Lahn, just a few hundred meters away, is the Wetzlar-Garbenheim gliding airfield. “Just yesterday another one flew pretty low over it.”

“Glider pilots are part of the daily picture in the sky here,” says fire brigade spokesman Lotz. It was initially not known on Sunday whether the pilot of the plane that crashed today was also on the approach to land at this glider airfield or took off there.

Around 53,000 people live in the central Hessian district town of Wetzlar. After the crash, around 40 firefighters, several ambulances, a helicopter and the police were on duty. dpa