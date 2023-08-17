In-flight drama. A Latam Airlines pilot, who took off from Miami and was bound for Santiago de Chile, fell ill in flight and died shortly thereafter. The co-pilot who had to make an emergency landing in Panama City, miraculously reaching Tocumen International Airport, where paramedics confirmed his death. The plane, a Boeing 787, took off Monday evening from Miami with 271 passengers on board.

The captain fell ill about an hour after the departure of flight LA505: the man collapsed in the airplane bathroom. Ground rescues weren’t enough to save him. The colleague declared that all safety protocols were adopted during the flight to save his life, and said he was very moved “by the passing of the pilot who has always stood out for his qualities”.

“We are deeply shocked by what has happened and express our sincere condolences to the family of our employee,” read a statement from the airline, which announced the death of its employee. The note concludes with condolences to the victim’s family and with a tribute to his 25-year career: “Grateful for his precious contribution, he who has always stood out for his dedication, professionalism and commitment”.