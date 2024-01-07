Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/01/2024 – 9:59

A man died after the crash of a small plane this Saturday, 6, in Lençóis Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo. According to the Fire Department, the accident happened at around 2:11 pm on the banks of Rodovia Marechal Rondon. When the glider was found, the pilot was dead.

According to the Civil Defense of the State of São Paulo, the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa) is investigating the causes of the accident. It was identified that the aircraft came from the Bauru Aeroclube.

In December, the crash of another small aircraft in the interior of São Paulo left five people dead, including a child. At the time, Civil Defense indicated that the fall could have been caused by heavy rain in the area. The plane crashed in a square in Jaboticabal.

São Paulo authorities have also been searching for a missing helicopter for a week. The searches take place in an area of ​​around 5 thousand square kilometers. The helicopter, with four people on board, left the capital heading for Ilhabela, on the north coast of São Paulo, on December 31st.

The Brazilian Air Force explained that the terrain of the region, the rainy weather and the colors of the helicopter (gray and black) make the search difficult. The Military Police confirmed that Luciana Rodzewics, 46, and her daughter Letícia Rodzewics Sakumoto, 20, were on board, as well as the pilot, identified as Cassiano Teodoro, and a friend of the Rodzewics family, Rafael Torres.