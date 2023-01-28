An Indian Armed Forces pilot was killed and two injured on Saturday in a collision between two planes during an exercise south of the capital New Delhi, the Indian Air Force (FAI) said.

The accident involved a Russian-made Sukhoi Su-30 with two pilots and a French-designed Mirage 2000 with only one pilot.

One pilot was killed and the other two were evacuated in a helicopter to be treated. Their lives are out of danger, police commander Ashutosh Bagri said.

The two planes took off in the morning from Gwalior base in Madhya Pradesh state for a “routine training mission”, the FAI said. One aircraft crashed in the forest, 300 km south of New Delhi, and the other at a greater distance.