A flight captain of the Gol airline detected an Unrecognized Aerial Phenomenon (FANR) moving at a “super-personal” speed and was forced to carry out an evasive maneuver to prevent a collision with his plane, according to a 2014 Brazilian Air Force report on file in the National Registry.

The incident took place on flight 9109, which covered the route between Brasilia, where it departed, and Fortaleza, on January 24. The observation was made by the captain at around 12:10 p.m.

According to the report, the object was spotted while the Gol aircraft was flying at an altitude between 10,000 and 10,600 meters and was preparing to land at its destination.

FANR was also recorded in the Traffic Alert and Anti-Collision System of an Avianca flight. Another captain, who was flying between the states of Alagoas and Piauí, He stated that he had visual contact with the objectdescribed as being of considerable size and white in color. The phenomenon was capable of performing zigzag turns while moving at hypersonic speed.

Similar to the Gol pilot, the commander of this other aircraft had to perform maneuvers to avoid a possible collision with the unidentified object, which passed 90 meters away.

Other incidents



The National Registry has released nearly 30 files with reports of Brazilian aviators on the sighting of unidentified aerial phenomena (FANR) in the country’s airspace.

All reports were submitted last year to the Unified Centers for Air Defense and Air Traffic Control (Cindactas), an entity attached to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

In the early morning of February 7, 2023, around 3:00 am, an aviator claimed to have observed in the sky of Navegantes, a city on the coast of Santa Catarina, “a sphere that fluctuated from small to large”, moving at a speed “ten times faster than that of a commercial aircraft”He also noted that the phenomenon was similar to others already recorded at the same site the previous year.

Most of the sightings are in the southern region of the country, especially in the states of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. In April, a pilot was preparing to land at Salgado Filho Airport in Porto Alegre when he reported seeing a static FANR that alternated between white and orange colors.

“During this week, the witness reports that this is the fourth consecutive day that he has observed a similar object,” indicates the section of the document intended for additional information.

Four or five objects flashing white lights at a great distance were seen by another pilot while flying towards Santa Catarina, when he was crossing the airspace over the municipality of Ilha Comprida, in the state of São Paulo.

According to his account, at approximately 2:00 a.m. on January 21, the objects made circular movements “sometimes forming a ring, moving closer and further away from each other“, at a speed of Mach 8, that is, eight times the speed of sound.

“The surprise was caused by the fact that the lights and the movements of the objects did not match those of a satellite, space debris or other known phenomenon,” he said.

