D.he breakthrough came early in the morning: in the collective bargaining dispute between the metal and electrical industries, there was an agreement on a new collective agreement. Employers and IG Metall agreed on a corona premium and annual special payments for the companies in North Rhine-Westphalia, as both sides announced. The agreement is considered a pilot deal, the core elements of which are expected to be adopted in the other regions.

According to the information, the around 700,000 employees in North Rhine-Westphalia will receive a one-time corona allowance of 500 euros in June 2021. A new special payment will be paid for the first time in February 2022 in the amount of 18.4 percent of a monthly salary. Then this special payment rises to 27.6 percent of the monthly wage and is due annually. The new collective agreement is retroactive to January 1, 2021, has a total term of 21 months and ends on September 30, 2022.

Union satisfied

The North Rhine-Westphalian district manager of IG Metall, Knut Giesler, described the agreement as a “trend-setting result”. With the conclusion there is the possibility of “financing a reduction in working hours in the event of employment problems without a significant loss of wages if the parties to the company agree on this within the framework of a voluntary works agreement”. The money from the one-off payment and other tariff elements could be used to reduce working hours to a four-day week.

The President of the Association of the Metal and Electrical Industry in North Rhine-Westphalia, Arndt G. Kirchhoff, described the tariff compromise as “a result characterized by fairness, reason and foresight in an extraordinarily difficult economic situation”. It is important for companies that “as in 2020, they do not have to cope with any increase in table fees in 2021”. In addition, an automatically effective relief mechanism for companies affected by the crisis had been agreed for the first time with IG Metall for the current year.

According to the union, another building block in the outcome of the negotiations is a collective agreement entitled “Future, Competitiveness and Job Security”. It creates a framework for company-related collective agreements to shape the transformation in the metal and electrical industry. Kirchhoff said that this collective agreement offers companies “an unbureaucratic and easy to implement” collective bargaining framework for company regulations for securing employment and accompanying transformation processes.