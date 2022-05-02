On the eve of the last GP of Emilia-Romagna, the Formula 1 drivers market has returned to occupy the front pages thanks to the announcement of the contract renewal of Carlos Sainz, who will remain at Ferrari until the end of the 2024 season. in this way, the Spaniard was the last, in chronological order, to have tied up with his team for another two years, but the start of the championship has already generated doubts about the regular continuation of other riders not only in their respective teams, but also in Formula 1.

This is the case, for example, of Lewis Hamilton, afflicted by the Mercedes crisis in the first tests of this world championship which added question marks about his future. Before him, however, even rumors had arisen about Max Verstappen, displeased by the reliability problems of Red Bull which had caused the re-emergence of a contractual clause reserved for the reigning world champion, then returned with the triumph at Imola. Less certain, always in that of Milton Keynes, the future of Sergio Perezwhose agreement expires at the end of the season without any guarantee expressed by the team for 2023.

Also unknown what will happen in Alpine, especially as regards Fernando Alonso: while Ocon will remain with the French team until 2024, the bi-world champion has already expressed his convinced desire to stay for another two or three. In the latter case, however, the Spaniard could reach 44 years of age, moreover with the constant pressure of an emerging talent like Oscar Piastri who is pawing for a debut in F1. Finally, the situations at AlphaTauri, Williams and Aston Martin, with the drivers of all these realities expiring at the end of this year, should be reviewed: while in the first the return of Pierre Gasly in Red Bull – again in the event that the latter does not confirm Perez – the latter could review the position of Nicholas Latifiuntil now unconvincing.

Finally, Lawrence Stroll’s team could cope with the personal choices of Sebastian Vettel, ready to evaluate the continuation or otherwise of his career at the end of the year. Contract expiring at the end of 2022 also for Mick Schumacher and Guanyu Zhou – respectively in Haas and Alfa Romeo – while Ferrari and McLaren both aim for the long term: the Rossa until 2024 with their own guides, as well as the Woking house, in this case until 2025. In any case, the most remote expiry record remains with Max Verstappen, who will end with Red Bull at the end of 2028.

PILOT DEADLINE TEAM Lewis Hamilton End 2023 Mercedes George Russell End 2023 Mercedes Max Verstappen End 2028 Red Bull Sergio Perez End 2022 Red Bull Charles Leclerc End 2024 Ferrari Carlos Sainz End 2024 Ferrari Lando Norris End 2025 McLaren Daniel Ricciardo End 2025 McLaren Esteban Ocon End 2024 Alpine Fernando Alonso End 2022 Alpine Pierre Gasly End 2022 AlphaTauri Yuki Tsunoda End 2022 AlphaTauri Lance Stroll End 2022 Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel End 2022 Aston Martin Nicholas Latifi End 2022 Williams Alex Albon End 2022 Williams Valtteri Bottas End 2024 Alfa Romeo Guanyu Zhou End 2022 Alfa Romeo Mick Schumacher End 2022 Haas Kevin Magnussen End 2023 Haas