Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich, Julia Hanigk

Press Split

In an incident in Belgrade, an aircraft was badly damaged – the pilot made a serious miscalculation during takeoff. © Screenshot X: @JohnRMetzner/Thomas Trutschel/Imago

An Air Serbia plane overshoots the runway and collides with an antenna. The consequences are serious.

Belgrade – The passengers of the JU 324 from Belgrade to Düsseldorf escaped with a shock on February 18th. The aircraft was unable to clear the runway completely and then collided with an antenna.

This led to significant damage to the Air Serbia plane and an emergency landing occurred. The airline then drew conclusions for the aircraft manufacturer.

Emergency landing in Serbia: Plane collides with antenna – significant damage to fuselage and wing

The incident occurred in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. The serious accident was apparently caused by the pilots using a runway other than the intended one. This was significantly shorter, but the pilots assumed that the route would still be sufficient, it was said, among other things, via blick.ch. How avherald.com Reportedly, the pilot only used about 1.3 kilometers to take off – although the crew of the flight was repeatedly raised concerns by controllers. Nevertheless, the start was carried out with the shortened route, which turned out to be a serious error.

Loud avherald.com and consistent sources The plane was still accelerating when it crossed the end of the runway. There it collided with an ILS antenna, causing significant damage to a wing and the fuselage. The plane only took off about 500 meters after the end of the runway. After the collision with the antenna, the aircraft flew in loops to dump fuel. It was only after 55 minutes that she was able to make an emergency landing again in Belgrade.

Air Serbia ends cooperation with aircraft manufacturer after incident

The Serbian airline took the first steps after the incident and ended its cooperation with the aircraft owner Marathon Airlines afp reported. Air Serbia informed the Greek airline of the decision on February 20, the Serbian airline said. Air Serbia initially did not provide any precise information about the incident, citing an ongoing investigation. The airline said only that the plane landed safely after the “damage” and that no one on board was injured.

Airplane incidents are increasing

There have been repeated reports of aircraft accidents in recent months. Among other things, a cabin part came off of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 during a flight and was later found in the garden of a local resident. At the end of January 2024, a small plane crashed in Belgium, killing two Germans. An accident also occurred on the tarmac at Palma de Mallorca Airport. (rd/jh)

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at her own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.