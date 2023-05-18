The categorization of the drivers is one of the themes that has held sway in the Endurance and GT championships in the last decade. In fact, since the division into categories of classes was introduced, even the winter market in procuring seats has become a political management based on the classification that a driver receives, and consequently a crew can have.

But let’s proceed in order. What are pilot categorizations? These are the classes to which a driver must apply in order to be admitted to participate in the GT and Endurance championships.

There are four grades of categorization: Platinun, Gold, Silver and Bronze. The combination of these classes allows you to enter a car within a category: Pro, Pro-Am or Am and thus determine the classifications in a race.

Race action Photo by: Porsche

In Sprint races there is no difference in the time imposed by regulation, with the strategic choice of leaving the best performing driver in the car for longer, to try to get the best result. A logical consideration, which however becomes more complex in GT Endurance and Prototype races.

Depending on the classification of a driver, depending on the championship, there are mandatory driving shifts, in minimum and maximum times, which each crew must respect. It goes without saying that among the Pros, i.e. crews with Gold and Platinum drivers, the strategy can be based on the progress of the race (trivially refueling or neutralisations).

On the other hand, when a crew is “mixed”, care must be taken to respect the minimum driving times, for Bronze and Silver, and maximum times for Gold/Platinum.

This differentiation was introduced, starting from the European Le Mans Series in the LMP3 class in 2015, in order not to give a crew too much advantage with the Silver drivers, who were usually the youngsters coming from the early years in single-seaters.

#88 Akkodis ASP Team Mercedes-AMG GT3: Timur Boguslavskiy, Raffaele Marciello, Jules Gounon Photo by: Luca Barsali

Over the years, Pro-Am crews were also adopted in LMP2, up to having a GTE class in the WEC completely dedicated to Pro-Am crews, awaiting the arrival of the GT3 cars in 2024.

And if the Automobile Club de l’Ouest still has a long way to go in learning how to manage the Balance Of Performance (as evidenced by the 2023 Asian Le Mans Series test season), SRO Motorsports Group has not only put point a perfect technical regulation to equalize performance, but it also dictated the line of conduct for the categorization of the drivers, then also adopted by the FIA ​​in recent years.

The first person to take charge of this project was Jacquie Groom, Stéphane Ratel’s championship communications manager at the time of the FIA ​​GT 15 years ago, and now a member of the FIA ​​commission dedicated to the categorization of drivers.

What are the criteria by which the pilots are categorized? Motorsport.com spoke to Benoit Dupont, part of the FIA ​​commission for the past two years and FIA Head of Circuit Operations, who together with Clément Hugon, ACO Deputy Director, Competition Department, presented at a dedicated media workshop at Spa-Francorchamps on the occasion of the 6 Hours of the WEC.

Benoit Dupont, FIA Photo by: FIA

“First of all, let’s look at the numbers: we have more than 5,500 categorized riders in a public list. In 2023 we have 2536 Bronze, 2390 Silver, 439 Gold and 204 Platinum drivers,” says Benoit.

Striking numbers if we take into consideration the starting grids of WEC, ELMS and GT World Challenge, which tell us how much the starting pool is geared towards the world of gentlemen today.

“The parameters of reference are defined by the regulation and are mainly two: age and the results obtained and demonstrated on the track. It’s not just podiums or victories that count, but you look at your performance during the race.”

“It’s not easy because we have to take into consideration factors such as the weather or the regime in which the race is held (neutralizations or suspensions, ed). However, the categorization should not be considered a sentence, because a review can be requested annually” continues Benoit .

Photo by: Morgese / Gandolfi

The categorizations are provided for by the FIA ​​regulation, Article 3, which provides for the division by FIA WEC and ELMS:

WEC extension

-Hypercar (Free, excluding Bronze)

-LMP2 (At least one Am, Silver or Bronze driver)

-LMGTE Am (Bronze+Silver+Pro-Gold or Platinum)

ELMS extension

-LMP2 (Like WEC, but double platinum is not allowed)

-LMP2 Pro/Am (1 Bronze, no double Platinum)

-LMP3 (1 Bronze obligatory and generally 2 Silver)

-LMGTE Am (Bronze+Silver+Pro-Gold or Platinum)

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Many drivers coming from the world of single-seaters can find a new path in the world of Endurance or face a barrier depending on how they are classified. But what are the criteria?

“As reported by article 6.2 of the regulation, one of the constraints is that of age. Under 27 he will always be considered at least a Silver,” explains Dupont.

“Subsequently, the 10 best laps will be taken into consideration to evaluate performance; in races over 2 hours, the number of laps will rise to 20. This is precisely to carefully evaluate the performance of the drivers and produce a reliable categorization” he concludes.

Every year the pilots can request the revision of their position by paying €250 for the file, which is then analyzed by the commission in the World Council, and which proceeds to modify or maintain the degree of categorization based on the parameters found.

FIA – 2023 Driver Categorizations