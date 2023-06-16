A pilot who was beginning his landing in Medellín, Colombia, claims to have detected a UFO. He quickly pulled out his cell phone to try to capture the best images he could to verify his claims. The video went viral online and shocked the audience.

Jaime Maussan, a specialist on the subject, commented that the video is impressive since it shows the alien ship in great detail. Apparently the photos are already under analysis in several countries to determine if it is a hoax or if they are authentic.

In relation to “UAP V” in Antioquia Colombia; the First Pilot, Jorge A. Arteaga confirms that it is not a balloon of some kind, that it is not a drone and that it is not an object known to him, the official date; May 12, 2022 on San Jerónimo; Cessna T303 Crusader. 1/ pic.twitter.com/vQgmooXCdR — Jaime Maussan (@jaimemaussan1) April 11, 2023

Jorge Arteaga, creator of the material, was piloting a Cessna T303 Crusader when he sighted the UFO commented:

“The video is authentic and was recorded by me at 1:00 p.m. In the first place, there was an approach with the object that was static floating in a specific point between Medellín and Santa Fe. It passed by our side along with the co-pilot who was accompanying me”, affirmed Arteaga.

The UFO headed towards them at an approximate speed of 150 knots, which is equivalent to around 300 kilometers per hour.

“That happened at 12,500 feet, with a temperature of around 5 degrees. And to be honest, I don’t think a solar balloon would get that high up there, and a helium balloon, which is less dense than air, wouldn’t get that high either,” said the pilot.

The video was recently released despite having been recorded on May 12, 2022.

Via: msn