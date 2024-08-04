A Frontier Airlines pilot was arrested shortly before takeoff. According to CBS News, citing police sources, the 45-year-old was reportedly handcuffed on the plane preparing to take off from Houston to Dallas. The man was wanted for assault and domestic violence. “We caught him, disembarking all passengers first to avoid an incident,” officers said. Frontier Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement to CBS News, adding that “they were unable to find a replacement pilot and, therefore, the flight was canceled.” Passengers were offered a full refund, credit or a seat on the next available Frontier flight.