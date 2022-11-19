Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes.- In dDecember a new helicopter would be delivered to the Secretary of Public Security, the pilot Olegario Andrade Zamorano, who died in the Águila 1 crash, signed as a witness.

The pilot was unable to fly in the new Airbus model H130 helicopter, after losing his life after the crash of the aircraft he was driving on November 17 and perform maneuvers to avoid hitting a populated area.

The new aircraft is tailor-made for passenger transport, tourist visits, VIP tasks, transferring patients, in situations of public order and surveillancein its cabin fit up to a pilot and seven passengers or two pilots and a stretcher and three or four medical crew members.

The purchase was made on June 22 during the administration of Martín Sandoval for five million 46 thousand dollars.

The helicopter has a technological system that allows pilots and technicians with daily maintenance, including service log access on the vehicle and engine multifunction display.

It is worth mentioning that the Águila 1 helicopter could have collapsed due to a mechanical failure, according to one of the lines of investigation according to what was declared by the head of the State Prosecutor’s Office, Jesús Figueroa Ortega.

One day before the fall of Águila 1, it was used to transport an injured young man to the Hidalgo Hospital from the El Llano municipality, however, hours later the man lost his life, reported the State Secretary of Public Security.

