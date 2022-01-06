The 012 project of the Tyrrell was developed for the 1984, a season in which two new young and prospective drivers were hired, the British Martin Brundle and the German Stefan Bellof. The key to the new single-seater was the water injection system, whose tank and operation allowed the car to run run underweight and to return to regulation with a top-up after the race and before weighing operations. The Tyrrell technicians had left themselves a great deal of leeway, since, in fact, the car went on the track with 40 kg less compared to the 540 required by the rules of the time. In the first races of the championship the results were immediate: in Brazil Brundle took home a fifth place, in Belgium Bellof finished sixth and set the fastest lap. The German then repeated in Monte Carlo with a fifth place under an epochal deluge that interrupted the race before its natural conclusion. Then came Detroit – the turning point of the season – in which Brundle finished second at the finish line behind Nelson Piquet.

At the end of the GP the two Tyrrells were subjected to technical checks. What already happened on the sidelines of the Brazilian GP at the beginning of the year, when the English team found itself at the center of a complaint – later rejected – by Arrows for a suspected refueling in the race prohibited by the regulations (but the topping up of water was allowed by the regulations ). In any case in Detroit the car exceeds the minimum tolerance of 16 kg on the total weight, but when the FISA technicians ask to analyze the water tank, the trick came to the surface. And not only that, instead of the water in the tank, a dark liquid, in which numerous lead pellets floated. Samples of the cars were sent to the Texas and French laboratories for analysis. The Tyrrell case explodes, the contours of the trick are outlined: the English single-seaters during the race were topped up with this black acid containing lead shot, which also served to enrich the air introduced on the intake trumpets, in order to delay engine knock, generating a higher compression ratio in order to get more power. At a meeting in July 1984, FISA used a hard punch and decided to exclude Tyrrell from the remaining races of the championship, simultaneously deleting all the results and points added up to that point of the season. The cars continued to participate until the Dutch GP as sub judice, but with the confirmation of the disqualification also on appeal on 29 August, they no longer took part in the championship.