“[…] Only on the fourth day are we sure that I will live: in fact the lungs and blood had been seriously damaged by the inhalation of the vapors of the burning gasoline. The burns themselves, to the face, head and hands did not involve fatal risks, […]. Thank God that I was unable to read the newspapers at the time. Bild bore in the headline: “My God, where is her face? “. A couple of lines further down he said: “Niki Lauda, ​​the fastest driver in the world, was left without a face, only shapeless flesh, from which the eyes can be sensed”. When I got over the slope, but couldn’t read the papers yet, Bild came out with this opening title: “Niki Lauda will be fine; but how can a man without a face live? ”. Bild’s prognosis for my future looked like this: “How can he continue to live without a face? The prospect is horrifying: even though his body has recovered health, he will not be able to date other people for six months. Only at the beginning of 1979 will her new face be ready and her nose, eyelids and lips will have taken shape. His face will have very little resemblance to the previous one. Friends will recognize the pilot only by his facial expressions and his voice “.

Now, let’s face it, you’ll have to admit that I came out a little better. As soon as I agreed to move from Mannheim hospital to Salzburg, after about two weeks, I had the only one screened at home. footage of the accident. A fifteen-year-old boy was in an elevated area of ​​the forest and had filmed me with an 8mm camera. […] When I saw the footage for the first time, I knew that it was me, that I had suffered that accident. But from the emotional point of view it was a terrible accident that had hit someone not better identified, an event, for me, completely abstract. I couldn’t relate the frames to my person. There were no memories or relationships of any kind; as if it were an absolute stranger. […]. “

Niki Lauda, Meine Story, 1985