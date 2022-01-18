“An attacker. An infantry soldier dedicated to offensive action. A little man struggling with a potentially grim destiny. He has a task and this task must complete, woe betide. He must advance in a difficult context, he is obliged to resist adversity. His mission is to attack to conquer. A simple plan in theory, easy to say, much less to do. But an attacker knows very well what awaits him. So it goes on. His feelings? Negligible. His thoughts? Irrelevant. Stubbornness and dedication. The little man performs a duty that does not admit rejects.

You need to find images, faded colors, pixels without intensity. We need to go back there. Canada, Montreal, 27 September 1981. Gilles Villeneuve. That runs on its shadow line, proceeds, assaults. He stumbles. Many times. Sink and dodge. The first shot knocks down Arnoux, with whom fighting is always a pleasure. Arnoux, in disarray, hits Pironi. Two Frenchmen eliminated in a heartbeat. Pironi wears his own uniform. Red. Friendly fire. It’s war, Ciccio. Things that happen.

The fact is that the bump doesn’t seem entirely painless. A mark, a crack, a bruise on the front wing, so like a huge, horizontal, silver blade. Robetta. Stormtrooper Gilles has his land to defend, Canada. The place where he was born, where he began to fight, where he returned as a winner, where they now treat him like an unexpected hero. But in the meantime or perhaps for this very reason, he has something else to think about, he has miles to make his own.

In the afternoon, it sucks. Water, a deluge. The flooded track. You can’t see anything, you just have to pull. Rather, get used to it, alert the senses, move, for Christ’s sake, otherwise you’re screwed. He knows how to do it. He has learned to wallow on the verge of disaster since he was a kid.

Snow, ice, hunger, poverty: these are its ingredients, its life. Never lost a minute of training. And then he has the right shoes, French shoes, the Michelin brand, properly laced, tight, just right for such a bad day. Speed ​​and timing. Sensitivity.

Like a prey animal, like a predator. Sniffing the air, the smells, every microscopic variation of the wind, of a tree, of the asphalt. It attacks, in fact. It proceeds. Because when things get complicated, well, every advantage increases. Hand to hand: an attitude, a lust, an obligation. The attacker Villeneuve Gilles scrapped thousandths, tenths, seconds; he takes his time as only he can. Retrieve, gain meters while around us there are fallen and injured, people who have not made it, who can not make it against him. Soldiers in disarray, while Gilles swerves by nature, checks and lines. Yes, but it is an effort, a half mess.

Villeneuve stumbles a second time. Against an Italian. His name is Elio De Angelis, he drives a Lotus and is in trouble. Slow, damn, too slow. You have to get rid of it quickly but on the slimy certain maneuvers are traps and from this trap his rostrum, that flat and silver blade, receives another affront.

What do we have at this point? We have a race to win that seems lost. We have a podium as a minimum goal to defend. We have a respite from the firmament, less water, different colored trails on the runway. And then we have a few too many injuries.

The wing catches the wind the wrong way twists, bends. It looked like a platform to fly on; it looks like a punched nose, turned upside down. It’s a white flag business. But imagine, but think of you. It is a gambling flag hoisted along the track. From the stands, similar to observation hills, everyone looks at him. The looming drama as a memorable sight. It has always been like this and when it is like this you can say: I was there.

Gilles, the stricken soldier who never stops, continues, never gives up. Seeing us no longer sees us. Yes, but he learned to run with his eyes closed. To rule a storm, a tragedy, the darkness. So it must do, so it does. Look to the right, to the left, it has only the edges of the path. Breathe and accelerate. From the outside, a heavenly show. From inside that lopsided Ferrari, hell. Come on come on come on.

Jolts, vibrations, air beating the wrong way. The wing, its magnificent and offended wing, comes off, gets lost, shatters. Lap 54 out of 63. Lap 54 over two hours, the limit of the battle shortens the distance. It is a cancellation. It is a liberation. He has no weapons but he has a free field in front of his eyes, if nothing else.

Gilles lacks a grip, a thread of balance. Yet, in this precarious limit, he enjoys, breathes, finds intact energies.

From the sofa, a marvel of a stellar audience, as they say now, not then. A wet party. Villeneuve seems about to fall, to crash, to die. Not at all. It resumes and resurrects, survives and amazes. Fly. You observe it and think: Nuvolari, of course, but yes, another born attacker, one who lost his pieces and gained heart. You follow him and think: no one ever like this because you see him, here he is, while Tazio is a fantastic trail. Rhetoric and dream.

The attacker Villeneuve Gilles concludes his fatigue. He made it. And to make it that way he stunned enemies and spectators. He is the third soldier to climb the top of the hill. He is unique. Alone. Winning. Of course, what do you want? Ah yes, Jacques Laffite the first; John Watson the second. Ligier. McLaren. They are also very good, evanescent like tissue in the storm.

We have had something else; we are talking about something else. We still talk about it now in fact. Of an angel, of a devil, named Gilles Villeneuve, who, taking his risks, his joy, his land, took the soul of each of us.

So much so that it was only then that we looked; that of him alone we continue to remember. A little man playing while fighting. A young man who – as he knew, as we all knew – would never get old.“

Giorgio Terruzzi

Adapted from Machina.2 – “Gilles Villeneuve”