“All my condolences to Silvio Berlusconi’s family and friends. I remember him signing the urgent decree as Prime Minister with which he tried to save the life of Eluana Englaro. He’ll probably be among the first people he’s meeting right now.” Thus the former Northern League senator Simone Pillon takes advantage of the death of the leader of Forza Italia to return to the Englaro case.

The Englaro case was one of the darkest moments of the fourth Berlusconi government, when Palazzo Chigi signed a decree with “necessity and urgency” to prohibit the possibility of suspending nutrition and hydration for the girl, who lived for years in a vegetative state following a road accident .

“Eluana is a living person, her brain cells are alive and could hypothetically generate a child. Every effort is needed to keep it from dying”, were the words of Silvio Berlusconi during the press conference following the launch of the decree. Words that caused discussion because, let’s remember, they went against the very will of the girl who would never have preferred to remain attached to machinery. A will, that of Eluana, carried forward in a noble way to the end by her father Beppino Englaro. That dad who, according to the former prime minister, perhaps wanted to “get rid of a burden”.

President Giorgio Napolitano rejected the decree law of February 7, arguing that there were no requirements of necessity and urgency. After Napolitano’s no, Berlusconi increased the dose by declaring: “I put myself in the shoes of a father and if one of my children were there, alive, and, they tell me, with good looks and functions, such as the menstrual cycle, active, I just wouldn’t feel like pulling the plug. If I had a child, with the ability to wake up and transition from sleep to another stage, and with a brain that’s still transmitting electrical signals, I just wouldn’t feel like pulling the plug.”