Pillon: “LGBT activists soliciting minors”. Now he will have to pay 30 thousand euros

Simone Pillon defined the LGBT activists of the Omphalos association as “underage solicitors”. For this, the Florence Court of Appeal sentenced the former Northern League senator to pay 30,000 euros.

Previously, the Court of Cassation had annulled the acquittal pronounced by the Court of Appeal of Perugia. Pillon was convicted of the civil rulings relating to the first instance sentence, which had been recognized by the Court of Perugia. From a criminal point of view, however, he was acquitted. In fact, the crime is time-barred.

The facts date back to 2014 when the former senator in the League had addressed the members of the Omphalos association as “underage solicitors” after the activists had intervened in a high school in Perugia to raise awareness on the LGBT issue.

“Those from Arcigay go to high schools and explain to your children that to make love you have to be either two boys or two girls and it can’t be done differently and… come and try it with us, in our welcome group”, he said in public .

Later in the courtroom Pillon justified himself by speaking of his speech as a “stinging irony, the satire of Guareschi’s books, to arrive at the paradox”. Last April, the Court of Cassation annulled the acquittal sentence of the Court of Appeal and ordered a new trial.

Pillon announces the appeal

The former Northern League senator commented with a tweet: “Today the Court of Appeal of Florence acquitted me of all charges for prescription, but sentenced me to compensate the civil parties. I will appeal to Cassation and to the European Court if necessary. Opposing the dictatorship of single thought is expensive, but we will not stop”.

The ruling made Umbrian LGBT activists rejoice. Stefano Bucaioni, president of Omphalos Lgbt, commented: “We are fully satisfied with this further judicial victory. The truth is re-established and it is definitively ascertained that Pillon had seriously defamed the association by telling falsehoods about the association’s work in Umbrian schools”.

“As we have already said on several occasions, the association will use these funds to increase its awareness-raising activities, fight against prejudice and fight homolesbobitransphobic bullying in schools”, concluded Bucaioni.