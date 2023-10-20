Pillars of Eternity 3 it could become reality and Josh Sawyer he would be happy to dedicate himself to the realization of the project, if he were granted the same Baldur’s Gate 3 budgetequal to approximately 100 million dollars.
“I think given an unlimited budget I would try to make Pillars of Eternity 3, because I know how much money was available for Deadfire and it wasn’t a lot, and I’ve heard from several people what the budget was for Baldur’s Gate 3,” Sawyer said. “I don’t want to talk about specific numbers, but if I had that budget I would definitely go for Pillars of Eternity 3.”
As you will remember, the development of Pillars of Eternity 2 was financed with a campaign on FIG, and obviously did not reach the figures available to Larian Studios for Baldur’s Gate 3, which as mentioned should be around 100 million dollars.
No Pentiment 2, though
Curiously, in the same interview Sawyer said that he’s not interested in making Pentiment 2although in this case the reasons have nothing to do with the resources made available by Microsoft.
“I don’t think I would dedicate myself to the development of Pentiment 2: I’m very satisfied with what we did with the game. I’m not saying that I never want to go back to that series, but at least I’d spend some time.”
