Pillars of Eternity 3 it could become reality and Josh Sawyer he would be happy to dedicate himself to the realization of the project, if he were granted the same Baldur’s Gate 3 budgetequal to approximately 100 million dollars.

“I think given an unlimited budget I would try to make Pillars of Eternity 3, because I know how much money was available for Deadfire and it wasn’t a lot, and I’ve heard from several people what the budget was for Baldur’s Gate 3,” Sawyer said. “I don’t want to talk about specific numbers, but if I had that budget I would definitely go for Pillars of Eternity 3.”

As you will remember, the development of Pillars of Eternity 2 was financed with a campaign on FIG, and obviously did not reach the figures available to Larian Studios for Baldur’s Gate 3, which as mentioned should be around 100 million dollars.