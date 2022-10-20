“Pillars of Creation”, the photos from space captured by the Webb telescope

The James Webb space telescope NASA / ESA / CSA captured highly detailed images of the iconic Pillars of Creation, where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust. The three-dimensional pillars look like majestic rock formations, but they are much more permeable. These columns are made up of cold interstellar gas and dust that sometimes appear semi-transparent to near-infrared light.

The Protostars newly formed are the protagonists who steal the show in this image of the near infrared camera (NIRCam). These are the bright red spheres which typically have diffraction tips and are located on the outside of one of the dusty pillars. The lines that seem lava instead they are ejections of stars that are still forming inside the gas and dust.

The young stars they periodically launch jets that collide with clouds of material, such as these thick pillars. These young stars are estimated to be only a few hundred thousand years old. This scene was first photographed by the space telescope Hubble NASA / ESA in 1995 and again in 2014, but many other world-class observers have also observed this region deeply, such as ESA’s Herschel telescope.

Each advanced tool offers researchers tantalizing new details about this region, which is practically overflowing with stars. The new vision of Webb dei Pillars of Creation it will help researchers renew their star formation models by identifying much more precise stellar populations, along with the amounts of gas and dust in the region. Over time, they will begin to build a clearer understanding of how stars form and explode from these dusty clouds over millions of years.

Subscribe to the newsletter

